WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (9/21/20)

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida inside of the WWE ThunderDome. The show is headlined by WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre facing Keith Lee as well as a RAW Tag-Team Championship #1 contender's triple-threat tag-team match and a monstrous RAW Underground matchup.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Keith Lee Looks For Revenge On WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre

Preview (via WWE) - Last Monday, Keith Lee was on the verge of earning a potential WWE Championship opportunity in his battle against Drew McIntyre, until RETRIBUTION made their presence felt. However, The Limitless One’s championship dreams are not dashed. Lee will get another crack at McIntyre this Monday on Raw. If he can defeat the WWE Champion, and Randy Orton is still unable to compete on Sept. 27 at WWE Clash of Champions after being on the receiving end of three Claymores, Lee will challenge for the WWE Title.

Will Lee make the most of this golden opportunity?

Seth Rollins & Murphy, Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo and Andrade & Angel Garza Battle It Out To Determine The Street Profits Challengers For The RAW Tag-Team Championships At Clash Of Champions

Preview (via WWE) - Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits’ challengers for WWE Clash of Champions will be determined this Monday on Raw in a major triple threat match, pitting the new tag team of Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo against Seth Rollins & Murphy and Andrade & Angel Garza.

By going after tag team gold with one of his family’s closest allies in Carrillo, Dominik is looking to follow in his father’s footsteps. Rey Mysterio’s first title in WWE was the WWE Tag Team Championship, which he won alongside Edge. Will Dominik move one step closer to his first title in WWE? Will The Monday Night Messiah and his estranged disciple once again prove to be a roadblock for the Mysterios?

And after Zelina Vega ditched them to go after the Raw Women’s Championship and got in a fight themselves, Andrade & Angel Garza are out to prove they’re better on their own. Will they demonstrate that they never needed Vega’s help and earn a rematch with The Street Profits?

Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato Square-Off At RAW Underground

Preview (via WWE) - Last Monday, Braun Strowman went on a rampage through Raw Underground, demolishing anyone and everyone that stepped in his path. Things got interesting when the monstrous, undefeated Dabba-Kato stepped to The Monster. But before they could come to blows, Shane McMahon stepped between the two titans, saying the bout would be saved for next week.

Now, the former Universal Champion and the undefeated Raw Underground brawler will clash in the biggest fight to take place in Shane-O-Mac’s lawless battleground. Who will emerge victorious? Will anything be left of Raw Underground after these two monsters are finished?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs

