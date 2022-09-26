WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.26.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Damage Control celebrating their tag team championship win as well as MizTV with special guest Dexter Lumis.

Tonight as the road to Extreme Rules heats up as The Honorary Uce is in action plus a champion vs champion match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - During a back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend, Sami Zayn took exception to ridicule by AJ Styles having to do with the "Honorary Uce" T-Shirt that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gifted The Master Strategist on SmackDown.

Styles initially wrote:

Zayn took offense to the post and responded to The Phenomenal One with the suggestion that he might have to journey to Raw on Monday to sort matters out with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at his side:

Styles was more than happy to accommodate The Honorary Uce:

After a result of their heated exchange, Styles will now go head-to-head with Zayn on the red brand. Don't miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - Bianca BelAir is looking to do some damage control of her own as she squares off with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.

Ever since SummerSlam, The EST of WWE has been plagued by Bayley and her associates, SKY and Dakota Kai. Damage CTRL have shaken up WWE in their hunt for supremacy, laying waste to Asuka and Alexa Bliss while Bayley became the first person to pin Belair in more than 300 days.

After Bayley cut Five Feet of Fury down to size, the trio pummeled Bliss and Asuka until the Raw Women’s Champion raced out to help her friends. The numbers game quickly caught up to Belair, and Bayley planted the champion and laid down a challenge for WWE Extreme Rules.

More determined than ever, Belair looks to take out each member of Damage CTRL one person at a time, starting with SKY. Tune in to Monday Night Raw to watch Belair begin her road to retribution at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - Intense rivals Rey Mysterio and Seth “Freakin” Rollins are set to collide after The Visionary stuck his nose where it didn’t belong.

As Mysterio attempted to fight for the soul of his son against The Judgment Day alongside Matt Riddle, Rollins flew in to blindside Riddle and looked to batter The Original Bro with a chair before Mysterio interjected and ran Rollins off. However, the interruption opened the door for The Judgment Day to capitalize and earn the victory.

Mysterio now looks to earn retribution for himself and Riddle when he squares off with his longtime adversary Rollins.

Don’t miss a second of the action on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - Matt Riddle has a lot on his plate. In his bid to be granted a rematch against hostile rival Seth “Freakin” Rollins, he has also gotten on the wrong side of The Judgment Day.

After he and Rey Mysterio lost to The Judgment Day this past Monday, Riddle will have to regroup as he faces the intimidating Damian Priest. With his Fight Pit clash against Rollins looming, Riddle will look for a monumental victory.

Priest and Riddle have some history as well, dating back to their NXT days, making this an intriguing matchup.

Can Riddle tap into his dark side and defeat Priest? Don’t miss Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - On Raw, Johnny Gargano got involved in the fierce matchup between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory, distracting Mr. Money in the Bank long enough so KO could capitalize. Alpha Academy nearly came to blows with Gargano backstage before Owens came to the aid of Raw’s newest Superstar.

Now, Gargano and Owens will team up to take on Raw’s academic pair. Owens and Gargano will hope to emulate their prior tandem success as they take on former Raw Tag Team Champions.

As KO and Johnny Wrestling have also drawn the ire of Theory in recent weeks, the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank of all time could be lurking nearby, so Owens and Gargano will need to be on their toes.

Can Gargano, with the help of Owens, go 2-0 in his burgeoning WWE career? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.