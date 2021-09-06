WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.6.21

Happy Labor Day to all of my American readers. I hope your day was full of fun, pool time and throwing meat on the grill.

Tonight is Monday Night RAW and we have two championships on the line, Tag Team Turmoil and former friends clash once more.

Extreme Rules is just 20 days away. What is in stored for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Last Monday on Raw, Nia Jax not only laid waste to former Raw Women’s Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley, but she also went on to pin the 12-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair!

As a result, the dominant Irresistible Force will challenge The Queen for her throne.

Preview (via WWE) - This Monday, the elite tandems of Raw will battle it out in a Seven-Team Tag Team Turmoil Match. By the end of the all-out free-for-all, the WWE Universe will find out who will face Randy Orton & Riddle next for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

The tag teams that will be taking part in the high-stakes contest will include The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, AJ Styles & Omos The Viking Raiders, Mustafa Ali & Mansoor, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal & Veer and MACE & T-BAR.



Who will be next to challenge RK-Bro?

Preview (via WWE) - One week after Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battled it out with Damian Priest in an extremely hard-hitting Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship, the two former friends will once again go to war against one another in a one-on-one contest that promises to be an all-out brawl from start to finish.

The reward is sweet, too, as the winner will go on to challenge Priest for the United States Title at WWE Extreme Rules.

Preview (via WWE) - Whether inside the squared circle or on the playground, Reggie has quickly proven himself an elusive 24/7 Champion.

Now, the gravity-defying titleholder will take on Akira Tozawa one-on-one this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw!

Preview (via WWE) - Former Raw Women’s Champions Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. are set to take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina in what is sure to be a truly explosive tag team encounter.

Don’t miss all the action on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

