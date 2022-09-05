WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Clash at the Castle Fallout 9.5.22

This past Saturday was WWE Clash at the Castle where three titles were on the line. All the champions retained their gold but Bayley scored a huge win for her team pinning RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir.

Tonight witness the fallout from the historic Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight on Raw, The Miz will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship inside the dreaded Steel Cage!



Last week, chicanery from Miz and his cohort Ciampa allowed The A-Lister to gain the advantage in a match with The All Mighty. Before he could capitalize with the Skull-Crushing Finale, however, Miz suddenly spotted Dexter Lumis in the crowd. The distraction proved costly when Lashley seized the opportunity and cinched in the Hurt Lock to force his shocked opponent to tap out.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Despite being on vacation, Miz took to social media over the weekend and claimed that he would have had the U.S. Champion beat if not for the distraction. He demanded a rematch for the United States Title where he didn’t have to worry about anyone or anything: a Steel Cage Match. The All Mighty was more than happy to oblige and is now poised to dish out The Most Must-See Hurt Lock in WWE History inside the unforgiving structure!



Don’t miss the United States Title Steel Cage showdown on tonight at 8/7 C on USA.