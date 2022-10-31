WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 10.31.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Finn Bálor and Karl Anderson go one on one for the first time ever, Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir in the main event plus the return of Nikki Cross.

Tonight the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table Roman Reigns and Brock Lensar return to RAW just five days away from Crown Jewel.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Things aren’t as “Ucey” these days for The Bloodline, and The Head of the Table is looking to get his house in order.

Just days before WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns is rolling into the red brand to send one final message to Logan Paul.

Will the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion get hot-headed Jey Uso to fall in line before heading to a showdown with The Media Megastar?

Acknowledge Reigns tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Preview (via WWE) - The Beast is unleashed this Halloween on Raw.

Brock Lesnar will head back to the red brand following his brutal encounter with Bobby Lashley two weeks ago. The two goliaths are now set for a larger-than-life showdown at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.

What message will Lesnar look to deliver before the two former WWE Champions throw down inside the squared circle?

Preview (via WWE) - The mask and cape have been tossed aside, as Nikki Cross is back and looking to crash the Raw Women’s Title picture.

Cross wiped out Bayley and Bianca Belair to conclude last week’s edition of the red brand. Now the Scottish Superstar will faceoff with The EST in a non-title match.

Will Cross secure a monumental win over the champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Matt Riddle and Otis will be in the Halloween spirit when they throw down in a Trick or Street Fight tonight on Raw.

The Original Bro came to the aid of his buddy Elias last week, as the songbird Superstar was the target of an Alpha Academy beatdown. Tonight, autumnal objects of punishment will line the ring when Riddle looks to deliver a terrifying result to the tree trunk of a Superstar.

Catch every second of the surely chaotic clash tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

