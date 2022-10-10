WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Extreme Rules Fallout 10.10.22

This past Saturday WWE went EXTREME as Philadelphia played host to the Extreme Rules premium live event. One championship changed hands but what shocked the wrestling world was the reveal of The White Rabbit being the return of Bray Wyatt.

Tonight is the season premiere of Monday Night RAW which will celebrate 25 years of D-Generation X, the return of The Bloodline to RAW and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Let’s get ready to… celebrate D-Generation X’s 25th Anniversary Celebration!

The mischievous group will be at Raw this Monday to celebrate their 25th Anniversary in WWE.

With memorable moments such as the WCW Invasion, the DX Express, spray-painting WWE Headquarters, winning multiple titles and many more incidents we can’t mention here, D-Generation X has been a household name since its inception.

With all members now in the WWE Hall of Fame, what carnage and chaos will the legendary group bring to the Raw Season Premiere?

Bring out the glow sticks and get ready to watch the Raw Season Premiere with D-Generation X tonight at 8/7 C on USA! And if you’re not down with that… well, you know the rest.

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Universe, acknowledge your Tribal Chief as he makes a must-see appearance on the Raw Season Premiere.

This Monday, Raw will receive nobility as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his trusted Bloodline come to Raw.

What will Reigns and The Bloodline have to say nearly a month before Reigns faces Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel?

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight on the Raw Season Premiere, Bobby Lashley defends the stars-and-stripes title against Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

The last time the two Raw Superstars faced off, Lashley came out the victor, albeit with a helping hand from Rollins’ archnemesis Matt Riddle.

And now just two nights after Rollins and Riddle square off Inside the Fight Pit, The Visionary will hope to snatch the U.S. Title from The All Mighty.

Can the second time be a charm for Rollins to win the United States Championship from Lashley?

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Wrestling is back and next week will finally face off against former The Way associate Austin Theory.

The two have been trading barbs and attacks in recent weeks, with Gargano mocking Theory with the Money in the Bank contract and Theory costing Johnny Wrestling a match against Otis.

The former teammates have been destined for a clash ever since Mr. Money in the Bank interrupted Gargano’s grand return more than a month ago.

Who will come out on top and get his way as the two face off? Don’t miss Monday Night Raw at 8/7C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

