September 27, 2021
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Extreme Rules Fallout 9.27.21

Last night WWE went to the EXTREME well sort of only one match had a stipulation. Five titles were on the line and every champion retained the gold. What is this NXT TakeOver? We also witnessed the death of Lily and Alexa reeling in the aftermath while foaming at the mouth. The main event of the night was chaotic to say the least which end in a top rope malfunction and The Demon taking it’s first lost in WWE.

Tonight we build towards the draft which starts this Friday on SmackDown and Crown Jewel on Oct. 21st.

What is next for the red brand amidst the Extreme Rules fallout?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Championship rematch you have been waiting for is here.

After The New Day triumphed over Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos in an impromptu Six-Man Tag Team Match at WWE Extreme Rules, The All Mighty was livid. The former WWE Champion laid down the challenge for Big E in response to the defeat, and it is official.

The challenge was eagerly accepted, and now Big E will defend his WWE Title to kick off Raw against the fuming Lashley.

Who will emerge victorious as WWE Champion?

