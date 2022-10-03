WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 10.3.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the shocking return of Candice LeRae as she made her Monday Night RAW debut plus a historic announcement was made as Bayley challenged RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir to a ladder match for the title at Extreme Rules.

Tonight as we are just five days away from the Extreme Rules premium live event champion and challenger put pen to paper.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Before they attempt to climb to the top of WWE at Extreme Rules, fierce rivals Bianca Belair and Bayley will cross the t’s and dot the i’s for their upcoming Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match.

Since her return at SummerSlam, Bayley has had her sights set solely on Belair and the Raw Women’s Title, claiming The EST of WWE had only reached such heights because Bayley was sidelined due to injury.

Now that she is back at full strength, will Bayley be able to ascend to new heights? And what fireworks are in store for the two Superstars when they meet face-to-face to sign their contract for WWE Extreme Rules?

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight, Rey Mysterio will have a Phenomenal partner in AJ Styles as they both seek to take down The Judgement Day.

The Master of the 619 and The Phenomenal One have had their fair share of run-ins with the nefarious quartet. Rey’s own son Dominik recently joined the stable, and Styles has been repeatedly propositioned to join. Just last week, Styles was left beaten down after he once again refused to become an addition to the faction.

With Styles looking for a receipt to that beatdown and Rey still seeking to bring his son back into the light, both Superstars have a lot on the line.

Can Styles and Mysterio form a winning pair, or will The Judgment Day continue its ascension?

Preview (via WWE) - As the vitriolic animosity keeps brewing between Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins prior to each Superstar stepping Inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules, they will come face-to-face this Monday on Raw.

In recent weeks, the two have brawled all over the ring, the arena and even backstage.

As a result of repeated altercations, a No Contact Clause has been put in place, which dictates that if either of them puts their hands on the other prior to entering the Fight Pit this Saturday, they will be removed from the match immediately.

With a No Contact Clause in place, what will the two bitter enemies say to each other just one week before WWE Extreme Rules?

Preview (via WWE) - It's safe to say that Braun Strowman did not care for Chad Gable's comments about him during the Sept. 26 edition of Raw. After Gable called The Monster Among Men a "Two-Ton Doofus," Strowman called him up and informed him that he would be getting these hands in his own hometown next week on the red brand!

Preview (via WWE) - After Austin Theory failed to stop Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens from overcoming Alpha Academy in tag team action, Mr. Money in the Bank urged Otis to redeem himself and send a message by taking on Johnny Wrestling one-on-one.

Preview (via WWE) - Fresh off Candice LeRae's Raw debut victory over Nikki A.S.H., Damage CTRL overheard The Poison Pixie expressing her hope that Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair "shut Bayley up" at WWE Extreme Rules. As a result, Dakota Kai challenged her to a matchup next Monday night. Find out who will be in control when LeRae gets back in action against the nefarious Kai, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

