WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 9.20.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Bobby Lashley successfully defend the WWE Championship against The Viper Randy Orton. We also saw Mr. Money in the Bank Big E successfully cash in his contract against Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Title.

Tonight we sit just 6 days away from the Extreme Rules PPV. What is next for the red brand as we inch closer and closer to Extreme Rules?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After The Bloodline launched a backstage sneak attack on WWE Champion Big E on SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will journey to Monday Night Raw to take on WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Preview (via WWE) - Welcome to Alexa’s Playground, champ.

The mind games have been abounding for weeks, and this Monday on Raw should be no different when Alexa Bliss welcomes Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to her playground just six days before they collide at WWE Extreme Rules.

Did Flair incur the wrath of Bliss -- and perhaps even Lilly -- when she threw the “Charly” doll in the trash last week?

Preview (via WWE) - Sheamus has been hellbent on regaining the United States Title, but an old rival in Jeff Hardy is out to make that mission even harder.

This Monday on Raw, The Charismatic Enigma will take on The Celtic Warrior with an opportunity to make the United States Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules a Triple Threat Match with a win. Hardy stepped up to Damian Priest’s open challenge last week and proved a worthy adversary for the champion in a narrow loss.

Can the iconic Superstar take down Sheamus to earn another opportunity at the title?

Preview (via WWE) - An unlikely alliance has proven to be unstoppable with Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. teaming up. They now have their eyes on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a matchup with Natalya & Tamina on Raw.

The two recent Raw Women’s Champions scored singles victories over the current tag team champions last week on Raw. The Nightmare & Nikki A.S.H. also defeated Natalya & Tamina in tag team action the week prior to send a message of their championship aspirations.

Will they conclude their wild run by raising championship gold?

Preview (via WWE) - Don’t you dare be sour. Clap for your new WWE Champion, and feel the power!

This Monday on Raw, The New Day will host a celebration like no other as Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods put the spotlight on new WWE Champion Big E.

After successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Bobby Lashley, there’s no telling what Big E will do on his first Raw as WWE Champion.

Preview (via WWE) - Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are finally about to go toe-to-toe.

Following weeks of frustration and mind games, mainly centered around which one would defeat Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Baszler and Jax have had enough of each other.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are now set to clash this Monday on Raw, so will it be The Queen of Spades or The Irresistible Force who comes out on top?

