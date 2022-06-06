WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Hell in a Cell Fallout 6.6.22
Last night was the Hell in a Cell premium live event which saw two titles successfully defended plus Cody Rhodes put on the performance of a lifetime defeating Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell with a torn right pectoral injury.
Tonight is the fallout from Hell in a Cell plus the road to Money in the bank begins.
Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:
Preview (via WWE) - Coming out of their Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will once again battle, this time with Alexa Bliss and Doudrop in the mix and even higher stakes.
These four dynamic Superstars will collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match, with the winner earning a future Raw Women’s Championship bout. Who will prevail and challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair?
Preview (via WWE) - After battling through a torn pectoral muscle and a jaw-dropping bruise that stretched from his chest to his right arm during his win over Seth “Freakin” Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes will now address the brutality of his battle against The Architect. Find out what’s next for The American Nightmare after going through Hell, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.
Preview (via WWE) - After emerging victorious at WWE Hell in a Cell against AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and Liv Morgan, Edge and his malevolent Judgment Day disciples Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have indicated that The Judgment Day will welcome a new member into their group tonight. Who will join the dark faction?
Preview (via WWE) - The most must-see talk show in WWE History is back!
The A-Lister and his wife Maryse will take to the ring for a special edition of “Miz TV.”
What will Miz and his better half have in store for the WWE Universe? Find out tonight on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!
