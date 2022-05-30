WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Hell in a Cell Go Home Show 5.30.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Bobby Lashley come up short in the All Mighty Challenge plus Becky Lynch was inserted into the RAW Women’s Championship match after he win over Asuka.

Tonight is the go home show for the Premium Live Event. Lacey Evans makes her return to in-ring competition, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir is in action and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - With his friend and partner Randy Orton no longer by his side, Riddle has recruited Shinsuke Nakamura to help get retribution on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

This Monday night, The Original Bro teams with The King of Strong Style when they battle Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Championship Contender's Match.



Will Riddle and Nakamura's path to vengeance score them a victory over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions?

Preview (via WWE) - After defeating Bobby Lashley last week, thanks in part to Omos, MVP decreed that The All Mighty will go up against The Nigerian Giant and himself in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Hell in a Cell.

But before the three Superstars collide in Chicago, Lashley, Omos and MVP will sit down to put pen to paper and make their match official.

Will sparks fly during the colossal contract signing?

Preview (via WWE) - Less than a week before she defends her Raw Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match at Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair will square off with one of her two challengers for the title: Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow stormed back onto Raw to square off with The EST of WWE in hopes of earning a title opportunity before Becky Lynch decided to get involved and send a painful message to Belair and Asuka.

Asuka spat back by blinding Big Time Becks with green mist to earn a showdown with Belair at the upcoming Premium Live Event before Lynch arguably weaseled her way into the match.

Who will score a big win on the road to Hell in a Cell when Belair and Asuka go toe-to-toe?

Preview (via WWE) - Seth “Freakin” Rollins has taken his obsession with punishing Cody Rhodes to another level following his brutal assault on The American Nightmare this past week on Raw.

Rollins ambushed Rhodes during his match with The Miz, taking out his knee and hurling him into the steel steps before cracking his gifted weight belt across Rhodes’ back, a taste of the brutality that’s in store for their Hell in a Cell Match.

What will Rhodes have to say to The Visionary in response to his attempts to injure Rhodes ahead of the Premium Live Event?

