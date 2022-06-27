WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Money in the Bank Go Home Show 6.27.22

Tonight is the return of the 16 time world champion John Cena as today marks his 20 year anniversary. This is also the go home show for Money in the Bank as the men and women look to claim the final spots in their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The wait is over! You can see him! The time is now!

In honor of his 20-year WWE Anniversary, legendary 16-Time World Champion John Cena will celebrate LIVE with the WWE Universe when he returns to the red brand. Don’t miss the celebration of The Leader of the Cenation, tonight at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - Kevin Owens’ agonizing quest to prove Ezekiel and his older brother Elias are in fact the same Superstar has now multiplied. After KO confronted a returning Elias on Raw and got whacked with a guitar, the enraged Owens went on to challenge Ezekiel, or Elias or their "even younger brother" Elrod to a match next week. Who will battle Kevin Owens? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Raw on USA

