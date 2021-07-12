WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Money in the Bank Go Home Show 7.12.21

Tonight is a very special episode of RAW as it will be the final episode EVER in the Thunderdome and the Go Home Show for Money in the Bank for the red brand.

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw John Morrison defeat Ricochet via countout in their highly anticipated rematch along with New Day defeating MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event.

We sit just six days away from Money in the Bank. What is next in stored for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Money in the Bank Go Home Show:

Preview (via WWE) - Falls Count Anywhere between two of the biggest risk-takers in WWE? Let’s go.

Following a death-defying leap from Ricochet two weeks ago that resulted in a double count-out, as well as the follow-up bout last Monday that saw John Morrison escape with a count-out victory, the stage is set for one more showdown between Ricochet and Johnny Drip Drip this Monday on Raw.

With the added Falls Count Anywhere caveat, there’s no telling what lengths these men will go to achieve a decisive victory.

Preview (via WWE) - On the same night that Erik takes on Omos, AJ Styles will go to war with Ivar. A victory over The Phenomenal One would be a huge momentum boost for The Viking Raiders heading into their title match the following week.

Preview (via WWE) - In recent weeks, The Viking Raiders have had several run-ins with Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos, including when the renegade tandem approached Styles’ own personal colossus at ringside and distracted The Phenomenal One into the losing column against Riddle.

Find out what happens when the dangerous Omos goes one-on-one with Erik in a battle of big versus even bigger on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - Humberto Carrillo finally gets his United States Championship opportunity this Monday. Can he capitalize?

After weeks of nursing a broken nose suffered at the hands of Carrillo, Sheamus must defend his United States Title on Raw in what promises to be a hard-hitting bout.

Will Carrillo pull off the victory to become the next United States Champion?

Will Carrillo pull off the victory to become the next United States Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Jinder Mahal has stolen Drew McIntyre’s prized family heirloom, so what does The Modern Day Maharaja plan to do now?

The Scottish Warrior will certainly be on the hunt to regain his sword, but he’d likely have to deal with Veer and Shanky before getting to Mahal.

Preview (via WWE) - This Fatal 4-Way is money!

Just six nights before they meet each other in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Naomi, and Nikki will collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match this Monday on Raw.

Who will emerge with a monumental victory heading into WWE Money in the Bank?

Preview (via WWE) - Xavier Woods is finally going to get his one-on-one match against the champ.

Following a tag team victory for The New Day last Monday over Bobby Lashley & MVP, Woods sets out to try and derail the WWE Champion before his title defense against Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank.

Does Woods have what it takes to topple The All Mighty?

Does Woods have what it takes to topple The All Mighty?

