WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: RAW After Mania 4.4.22

This past weekend was the most stupendous two night WrestleMania of all time. Three titles changed hands including Roman Reigns becoming the Unified World Champion, Sasha Banks got her first WrestleMania win, Edge seemed to have formed an alliance or beginnings of a faction with Damian Priest plus WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for a match and so much more.

Preview (via WWE) - Last night, in the culmination of a stupendous two-night WrestleMania, Universal Champion Roman Reigns emerged triumphant over WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In the wake of his epic victory, The Head of the Table will emerge on Raw as the conquering hero to address the WWE Universe. Don’t miss the always turbulent Raw after WrestleMania, tonight at 8/7 on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - After six years away from the WWE, Cody Rhodes is back on Monday Night Raw!

Following his shocking return and victory over Seth Rollins on WrestleMania Saturday, “The American Nightmare” will celebrate his homecoming to the red brand.

Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA to hear what Rhodes has to say about his homecoming.

Preview (via WWE) - Veer has arrived.

Following months of anticipation, “The Lion” finally strikes as Veer looks to build his kingdom on Monday Night Raw.

Don’t miss a second of the action tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

