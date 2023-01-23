WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: RAW is XXX 1.23.23

Tonight we celebrate 30 years of the weekly longest episodic television in history, Monday Night RAW. The show is also the go home show for the Royal Rumble for the red brand.

Two championships are on the line, a huge steel cage match between Bayley and Becky plus so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s monumental show:

Preview (via WWE) - Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.

Now, The Head of The Table and The Undisputed Universal Champion has decided to hold a Tribal Court and put Sami Zayn on trial for his recent actions.

What will the final verdict be on The Honorary Uce? Tune into Raw XXX on tonight on USA to find out!

Preview (via WWE) - The Usos have been simply dominant holding both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After battling their way through Raw's Tag Team division to become the new No. 1 Contenders to the The Usos’ Raw Tag Team Titles, however, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day are knocking on the door and are ready to show they represent the most dominant faction on the red brand.

Preview (via WWE) - After winning the explosive Six-Man Elimination Match, Bobby Lashley will finally get the opportunity to settle his unfinished business when he challenges United States Champion Austin Theory. Is Raw 30 destined to turn into an All Mighty celebration?

Preview (via WWE) - It's safe to say that Becky Lynch is sick and tired of Bayley running here mouth about beating her, mostly due to the fact that the defeat came as a result of interference from Damage CTRL.

In order to finally get The Role Model one-on-one, Big Time Becks has challenged her outspoken adversary to a match inside the dreaded Steal Cage.



Don't miss the explosive matchup in the confines of the unforgiving steel as part of Raw 30, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - The historic Raw 30 celebration will feature a slew of WWE Legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.

Be a part of history on Raw 30, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

