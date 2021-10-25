WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: RAW Season Premiere 10.25.21

Last week’s edition of of Monday Night RAW was the go home show for WWE Crown Jewel. This past Thursday in Riyadh was the Crown Jewel PPV which saw RKBro retain their tag titles against AJ Styles and Omos plus WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg DESTROYED Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Tonight we usher in a new era for the red brand as the WWE Draft goes into effect.

We are now officially on the road to war as we head to Survivor Series. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - A new era is upon us.

This Monday on the Season Premiere, a new roster will go into effect marking a whole new landscape in a New Era on the longest-running weekly episodic show in television history.

Will new challengers emerge for the likes of WWE Champion Big E? Who will step up and seize a whole new opportunity on the red brand?

Find out on a New Era on the red brand on Raw’s Season Premiere live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - The intense rivalry RK-Bro and AJ Styles and Omos truly reached a boiling point when Randy Orton & Riddle seized the Raw Tag Team Titles from their adversaries at SummerSlam and burned like never before when the two tandems stole the show in their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel.

Now, what will happen when The Viper and The Original Bro will once again step into the ring with the personification of intimidation The Phenomenal One and his “Own Personal Colossus”?

Find out when the New Era begins on the Season Premiere of Raw at 8/7 C on Raw.

