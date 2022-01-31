WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Royal Rumble Fallout 1.31.22

This past Saturday was the 35th annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. We saw a multitude of surprises in both the men’s and women’s rumble matches and the WrestleMania sign catching fire not once but twice. Some of the surprises include former WWE Divas Champion Melina, Ivory, Sarah Logan, Ronda Rousey, Bad Bunny and Shane McMahon just to name a few.

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lensar would go on to win their respective rumble matches, the Grit Couple defeat the It couple, Becky Lynch retained her title and Bobby Lashley defeated Lesnar to become the new WWE champion.

Tonight we are finally on the road to WrestleMania, we are three weeks away from the Elimination Chamber and we witness all the fallout from the Royal Rumble.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Brock Lesnar had a rollercoaster of a Royal Rumble, losing his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley in controversial fashion following an attack by Roman Reigns and a seeming betrayal from his advocate Paul Heyman before entering the Royal Rumble Match at No. 30 and running roughshod over the remaining Superstars to earn a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 38.

After a wild turn of events, The Beast now has a decision to make on who he will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will it be The All Mighty or The Head of the Table? The Superstar who took his WWE Title, or the man who handed it to him on a silver platter?

Preview (via WWE) - Bobby Lashley is once again WWE Champion, and that means The All Mighty Era is back on Raw.

After getting an unexpected assist from Roman Reigns during his collision with Brock Lensar at Royal Rumble, Lashley pinned The Beast to become WWE Champion for the second time.

He and an elated MVP are now set to usher in their All Mighty Era on Raw once again just in time for The Road to WrestleMania to truly kick off.

Preview (via WWE) - For the first time in nearly three years, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey returns to Monday Night Raw following her remarkable Royal Rumble victory.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her return to WWE in epic fashion as the No. 28 entrant in the Royal Rumble Match, recording four eliminations, including SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, to earn the milestone victory.

What’s next for Rousey now that has returned to the squared circle, and who will she challenge at WrestleMania 38?

