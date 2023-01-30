WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Royal Rumble Fallout and the road to the Elimination Chamber begins 1.30.23

This past Saturday was the Royal Rumble premium live event which saw Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day entered the women’s rumble at number one and walked out victorious. The men’s rumble saw Cody Rhodes makes his return and win the whole thing from the number 30 spot.

Tonight we are officially on the road to WrestleMania Hollywood. The next stop is the dreaded Elimination Chamber.

WWE has just announced that United States Champion Austin Theory will have to defend his championship inside the hellacious structure.

Here is everything announced for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After outlasting 29 other Superstars to earn the right to headline WrestleMania in a World Title Match, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to kick off Monday Night Raw tonight! Don’t miss the triumphant return of The American Nightmare at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - After winning the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, the victorious Rhea Ripley is set to return to the red brand to declare which Women’s Champion she will face at WrestleMania. Will it be Raw Women’s Champion Bainca Belair? SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair?

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of Royal Rumble, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will thrown down with The Alpha Academy's Chad Gable to see who will qualify to challenge United States Champion Austin Theory inside the dreaded Elimination Chamber on Feb. 18. Tune-in to Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - In what is sure to be an instant classic, Johnny Wrestling will take on The “Modern Day Wrestling God” Baron Corbin in an attempt to qualify to challenge United States Champion Austin Theory inside the dreaded Elimination Chamber. Who will step into the unforgiving Chamber? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

Here are Johnny Gargano’s thoughts on his return and possibility of entering the chamber:

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

