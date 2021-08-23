WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: SummerSlam Fallout 8.23.21

Today we are still hungover from all the incredible wrestling we witnessed this past weekend. So tonight we will witness the fallout from the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam.

The next PPV is the one night of the year when WWE goes EXTREME. The Extreme Rules PPV takes place on September 26.

Before we get there here is everything advertised for tonight’s SummerSlam After Party:

Preview (via WWE) - R … K … Let’s go!

After defeating AJ Styles & Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, Riddle & Randy Orton are set to partake in an RK-Bro Championship Celebration tonight.

What kind of fun does Riddle have in store for The Viper?

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. have some bouncing back to do.

After they both came up short against Charlotte Flair in a Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam, The Nightmare and The Almost Superhero team up against former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler tonight.

With Jax & Baszler going through their own struggles as of late, can Ripley & A.S.H. seize the opportunity, or will their own differences be too much to overcome?

Preview (via WWE) - John Morrison & The Miz are back to whet your appetite.

America’s Moist Wanted is set to host another edition of “Moist TV” this Monday on Raw, joined by none other than Logan Paul!

The last time the WWE Universe saw Paul in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 37 when he was on the receiving end of a Stunner courtesy of Kevin Owens, so what will he have to say in his return?

