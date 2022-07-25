WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 7.25.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is the go home show for SummerSlam and the 20 year anniversary of Rey Mysterio. The show emanates from Madison Square Garden.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Just days away from several highly anticipated title matches at SummerSlam, The Bloodline will descend onto the red brand for a colossal Six-Man Tag Team Match against The Street Profits and Riddle.

With a third partner that won’t leave them high and dry, Jimmy and Jey Uso will look to bounce back and deliver a decisive message to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins ahead of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match, while The Head of the Table will once again attempt to put Riddle in his place following their incredible Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash on SmackDown.

With Brock Lesnar and Mr. Money in the Bank Theory no doubt watching, can The Bloodline make a statement before The Biggest Event of the Summer?

Preview (via WWE) - Twenty years ago, the WWE Universe saw the debut of Rey Mysterio, and The Master of the 619 has been dazzling us with incredible moment after incredible moment ever since.

From his legendary battles with Eddie Guerrero and his 2006 Royal Rumble Match win to his magical run with his son Dominik as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Mysterio has ignited the passion of the WWE Universe.

Tonight, WWE will pay tribute to The Ultimate Underdog and all his accomplishments in a 20th Anniversary Celebration. What foes and friends of the former World Champion will show up to tip their hat to the legendary performer?

Preview (via WWE) - The Mysterios and The Judgment Day will once again clash on Rey Mysterio’s 20th Anniversary Celebration. The father-son duo and the nefarious group have been at odds recently, with The Judgment Day trying to get into the head of Dominik Mysterio in an attempt to have him join their ranks.

On the July 18 edition of Raw, The Judgment Day forced Dominik to join them as he faced an ultimatum: join them or watch his father fall to a vicious con-chair-to attack. It was all a ruse, however, as The Judgment Day didn’t accept Dominik’s proposal.

Now the two teams will battle with retribution on the mind of the Mysterio family. Will the Mysterios enact payback on their foes, or will The Judgment Day continue to run rampant over Raw?

Preview (via WWE) - Logan Paul finally got his wish and will face The Miz at SummerSlam. Now, one week before The Biggest Event of the Summer, Paul will put his own spin on “Miz TV” and host “Impaulsive TV” on Raw. Paul will need to keep his wits about him, as The Awesome One has recently joined forces with the unpredictable Ciampa.

What will happen when Paul hosts “Impaulsive TV,” and will The Miz join him on set? Find out tonight at 8/7C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

