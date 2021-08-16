WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: SummerSlam Go Home Show 8.16.21

Last week’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP responding to Goldberg’s spear to MVP. We also saw the return of The Viper Randy Orton who not only defeated AJ Styles in the main event but hit an RKO on his former tag team partner Riddle.

We now sit just 5 days away from SummerSlam. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Randy Orton is about to face his biggest challenge yet.

After returning to defeat AJ Styles last week, much to the delight of Riddle – that is, until he also fell victim to an RKO – Orton faces a new challenge this Monday on Raw. The Viper will go toe-to-toe with The Phenomenal One’s gigantic co-Raw Tag Team Champion, Omos.

Can Orton find a way to chop Omos down to size, or will he prove to be the latest victim of Styles’ own personal colossus?

Preview (via WWE) - The odds are stacked against Drew McIntyre this Monday on Raw.

The Scottish Warrior is set to battle both Veer & Shanky in a high-stakes Handicap Match. If McIntyre can defeat them, he will ensure they are banned from ringside for his SummerSlam showdown against “The Modern-Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal.

However, if Veer & Shanky get the victory, McIntyre's mighty sword, Angela, will be the one banned from the match at SummerSlam.

Will McIntyre be able to overcome the odds?

Preview (via WWE) - The intensity is about to pick up.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Goldberg are slated to meet face-to-face in the same ring this Monday on Raw one final time before they collide at SummerSlam.

What will unfold when these two titans cross paths again?

Find out live this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

