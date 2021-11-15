WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.15.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw some build towards Survivor Series as Dominik Mysterio was replaced by the returning “All Mighty” Bobby Lashley. We also saw Liv Morgan become number one contender to Becky Lynch’s RAW Womens Title and a heel turn from Kevin Owens.

Tonight is the go home show for Survivor Series. What is next for the red brand? Will we see an invasion from the blue brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - It’s not a question. WWE Champion Big E is fuming heading into this Monday’s Raw.

After Kevin Owens ultimately came up short in last Monday’s Raw main event against Seth Rollins due to an unfortunate countout, Owens launched a vicious assault on Big E.

Did Owens blame the WWE Champion for the defeat? And how exactly will Big E respond to this unexpected attack?

Find out live this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The All Mighty has returned.

Bobby Lashley returned to Raw last Monday in a major way by taking Domink Mysterio’s place on Raw’s Survivor Series team in dominant fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now that the former WWE Champion is back, there’s no telling what carnage he plans to unleash next.

Don’t miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Man has a new contender to her Raw Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan.

After surviving an exhilarating Fatal 5-Way Match against some of the top Superstars on the red brand, Morgan earned herself a future Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch.

Big Time Becks watched in surprise from the commentary table as Morgan secured her opportunity, but how will Lynch respond to her new challenger?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!