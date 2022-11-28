Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Survivor Series WarGames Fallout 11.28.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendates from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The WWE Universe will witness the fallout from WarGames, Becky Lynch will kickoff the show and more. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of her explosive performance in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series on Saturday night, Becky Lynch is scheduled to kick off Raw tonight! 


Don't miss the return of Big Time Becks with a special commercial-free first hour of the red brand, tonight at 8/7 C on USA. 

Preview (via WWE) - After months of intrigue and surprise attacks, The Miz and Dexter Lumis will finally collide on tonight’s edition of Raw.

Ever since Lumis started to appear without a contract to take out The Miz, the mystery has deepened. What was once thought as a stalker case turned out to be much more layered, as Johnny Gargano revealed The Miz’s secrets through his “Tell-All” interview and set up a hidden camera to trick The Awesome One.

Through these deceptions, The Miz revealed that he had been paying Dexter Lumis for the attacks, and when he stopped paying the bizarre individual, Lumis retaliated by continuing to attack and stalk The A-Lister.

With this bombshell, it was announced that The Miz will finally go one-on-one against Lumis with some big stipulations. If Lumis wins, he will get the money he’s owed and earn a WWE contract.

Can Lumis earn his WWE contract, or will The Miz once again stifle him? Find out on Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for results and recap following tonight’s show. 

