WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Tag Team Week Kicks Off 5.31.21

Happy Memorial Day to all of our American readers and followers. Today we celebrate the men and women who risk their lives everyday to protect this great country of ours. We also celebrate and remember the men and women of the military who are no longer with us. Today and everyday we say thank you.

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Title at Hell in a Cell announced, Tamina and Natalya successfully defended the Women’s Tag Titles, and Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre fight for the right to challenge for the WWE Title at Hell in a Cell.

We now sit just 20 days away from the Hell in a Cell PPV. Tonight kicks off Tag Team Week in WWE. What is next for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Two beloved former WWE Champions will battle for the chance to achieve their golden dreams once again when Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston meet on Raw. The winner will earn a coveted WWE Title opportunity against Bobby Lashley at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The Scottish Warrior and The New Day standout share a mutual respect but put their supreme skills on display in last week’s battle. In the waning moments, the showdown was derailed by the incensed All Mighty champion whose attempts to regain control of his championship destiny was met with a crushing Claymore Kick.

Who will punch his ticket to a WWE Hell in a Cell championship clash and move one step closer to returning to the mountaintop?

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of the news that Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will battle Charlotte Flair at WWE Hell in a Cell, The Miz will welcome The Nightmare and The Queen to the most must-see talk show in WWE!

Preview (via WWE) - It seems that Reginald has been the target of a slew of mysterious attacks over the past few weeks, which has resulted in Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax losing several matches.

After Baszler was distracted by an unexplained explosion that seemed to be intended for Reginald during a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match on Raw, The Queen of Spades will look to punish the sommelier in a one-on-one matchup.

Preview (via WWE) - AJ Styles & Omos will take centerstage against Elias & Jaxson Ryker in a Raw Tag Team Title Match.

The Phenomenal One and his own personal colossus won their first title defense at the beginning of the month against The New Day. The pairing has proved dominant, but Ryker & Elias did manage to score a crafty win last week. Their tactics were met by a charging Omos who chased down Elias and smashed the songbird through a WWE Thunderdome video screen.

Will it be a Phenomenal celebration for Styles & Omos? Or smash hit gold for Elias & Ryker?

Preview (via WWE) - Xavier Woods was hit with one RKO last week – Will The New Day bandleader be able to avoid a second in a showdown with Randy Orton on Raw?

Riddle paid tribute to his good friend Randy by borrowing his signature move in a showdown with Woods last week. The Original Bro wanted to deliver payback after Woods assisted Kofi Kingston’s win over Orton the week before.

Will The Viper be ready to strike from out of nowhere? Or will Woods light up the ring with The Power of Positivty?

Catch the showdown this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

