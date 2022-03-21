WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: The Phenomenal One Returns 3.21.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Kevin Owens WrestleMania opportunity in jeopardy as his best friend Seth Rollins tried to take it away from him. In the end Rollins WrestleMania dreams were dashed plus new challengers emerged for RK-Bro as well as the former champions.

Tonight’s show will see the return of “The Phenomenal One” less than two weeks away from WrestleMania.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Moments after Edge proclaimed on Monday Night Raw that he will judge AJ Styles from his “Mountain of Omnipotence” if his opponent shows at WrestleMania, The Phenomenal One tweeted back with absolute resolve.

"I don’t know where you got this garbage," Styles stated, "but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning. I’m coming back to Raw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all."

What will happen when Styles returns to get payback after the brutal assault from The Rated-R Superstar several weeks ago.

