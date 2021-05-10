WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.10.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW we saw Charlotte Flair get added to the RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, RKBro remaining undefeated and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Braun Strowman.

Tonight we sit just SIX DAYS AWAY from WrestleMania Backlash. What is in store for the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre will get his chance to face off with Bobby Lashley one on one after all.

The Scottish Warrior will battle The All Mighty next Monday night on Raw less than a week before Lashely defends the WWE Title against McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The hostility between the three behemoths is beyond the boiling point after a chaotic sequence of events this past week on Raw. McIntyre’s distraction cost Strowman a victory against Lashley, and McIntyre laid out both with Claymores immediately afterward.

Who will claim a pivotal victory just six days before the championship is on the line at WrestleMania Backlash?

Preview (via WWE) - Payback will be up for grabs when four of Raw’s most impressive tandems share the ring this Monday night.

The New Day & R-K-Bro will band together to face the Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos, as well as Jaxson Ryker & Elias. The New Day fell short in their bid to reclaim tag team gold last week against The Phenomenal One & his own personal colossus. The team of Randy Orton & Riddle secured their second straight win in as many tries with an emphatic defeat of Ryker & Elias.

Catch the massive Eight-Man Tag Team Match this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - A pair of rivalries converge as Asuka joins forces with Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke against Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

The Empress and The Queen will be less than a week away from their Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match that also includes title holder Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash. Also, Rose & Brooke have been on a crusade of pranks to embarrass the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions but will now have to share the ring with the imposing duo.

Don’t miss the hard-hitting clash this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

