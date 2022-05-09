WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WrestleMania Backlash Fallout 5.9.22

Last night was WrestleMania Backlash and saw all the fallout from the two night most stupendous WrestleMania of all time.

Tonight we see the fallout from the backlash as we are four weeks away from Hell in a Cell.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Fresh off his explosive victory in a hard-fought showdown against Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes is poised to battle Theory for the United States Championship! Will The American Nightmare best Mr. McMahon's protege and lay claim to the red, white and blue title? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

