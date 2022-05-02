Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.2.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the return of both former RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and former leader of RETRIBUTION Mustafa Ali plus Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Tonight is the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash as The Bloodline returns to the red brand. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is bringing his “Island of Relevancy” to Monday night as The Bloodline takes over Raw.

The Head of the Table comes to the red brand following a chaotic contract signing on SmackDown that saw Reigns jump in to back up his cousins The Usos and deliver a Superman Punch to Randy Orton before Drew McIntyre ran in to even the odds against The Bloodline.

With their epic Six-Man Tag Team Match at WrestleMania Backlash against McIntyre and RK-Bro now official, what will Reigns and The Usos have to say to the WWE Universe?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out! 

