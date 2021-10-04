WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WWE 2021 Draft Night Two 10.4.21

This past Friday on SmackDown was Night One of the 2021 draft. The landscape of WWE has already begun to change as RAW Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair was drafted to the blue brand as well as Bianca BelAir drafted to RAW and Drew McIntyre to SmackDown.

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Big E successfully defended his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a steel cage match. We also saw the reunion of The Hurt Business.

Tonight is Night Two of the WWE 2021 Draft as the landscape of WWE continues to change. What other big time picks will we see tonight? We also are just 17 days away from Crown Jewel. What is next for the red and blue brands?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The first night of the 2021 WWE Draft on SmackDown saw some wild twists and turns, and Raw will keep that same energy this Monday.

How drastically will the landscape change on Monday nights? Who will find a new home on the red brand?

Find out as the WWE Draft continues live tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - The next stop for Goldberg is Monday Night Raw.

Last week, The WWE Hall of Famer sent a very loud and clear message to Bobby Lashley from his home, but this time, Goldberg will be in the building for the first time since their WWE Championship showdown at SummerSlam.

It’s safe to assume Goldberg will be looking for The All Mighty from the moment he arrives, still eager to get retribution after what unfolded between Lashley and Gage Goldberg during the SummerSlam bout.

