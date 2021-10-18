WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WWE Crown Jewel Go Home Show 10.18.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw a tag team match breakdown between Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bianca BelAir as we continue to build towards the triple threat match for the SmackDown Women’s Title. We also saw The Usos face Big E and Drew McIntyre in the main event.

Tonight is the go home show for the WWE Crown Jewel PPV this Thursday. WWE Champion, Big E and Challenger Drew McIntyre will have to try and coexist AGAIN as they face some familiar foes and Charlotte Flair puts her RAW Women’s Title on the line in the main event.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre will band together ahead of their clash at WWE Crown Jewel to battle Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode this Monday night.

The two teams squared off previously after Ziggler confronted Big E and McIntyre looking for a thank you for supposedly kickstarting both of their careers. The confrontation led to a Claymore Kick and pinfall victory before The Powerhouse of Positivity sent a message to McIntyre with a Big Ending for “Big Bob.”

After the all-out brawl that took place following their tag team match on last Monday’s Raw, can Big E and McIntyre coexist long enough to put down The Dirty Dawgs?

Preview (via WWE) - Flair vs. Belair… this time for the Raw Women’s Title!

Just days before The EST of WWE steps into the ring with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, Bianca BelAir has a huge opportunity to earn gold.

Can she dethrone Charlotte Flair and bring her 12th championship reign to an end, or will the Raw Women’s Champion derail Belair heading into Riyadh?

Preview (via WWE) - The pursuit of the crown continues for Xavier Woods.

The aspiring King of the Ring will have to face another obstacle in the form of Jinder Mahal as they get set to throw down in the Semifinals on Raw.

Who will advance to battle Finn Bálor in the Finals at WWE Crown Jewel?

Preview (via WWE) - One step closer to crowning a Queen.

After defeating Dana Brooke and Natalya respectively last week, Shayna Baszler and Doudrop will square off in the Semifinals of the Queen’s Crown Tournament on Raw.

Will Baszler’s vicious streak earn her a trip to WWE Crown Jewel, or will Doudrop crush her hopes of being crowned Queen?

Zelina Vega will be watching closely on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Preview (via WWE) - In their first match on Raw since being drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 Draft, The Street Profits will take on the standard-bearers of the tag team division: Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

The showdown will be a formidable test for Randy Orton and Riddle ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel championship match against AJ Styles and Omos.

Tune in to see how The Profits will fare against The Viper and The Ultimate Bro this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

