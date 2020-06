WWE Monday Night RAW Ratings and Viewership (6/15/20)

Last night’s Monday Night RAW took place yet again from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and featured the in-ring return of Christian against Randy Orton as well as a WWE Championship match featuring Champion, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley as well as a RAW Women’s Championship match between Champion, Asuka and Nia Jax.

Last night’s show averaged 1.91 million viewers with the 3rd hour dropping to 1.84 million viewers.

2020 Raw Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.61

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.83

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.76

******Average For January: 2.299 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.73



February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.67

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.80

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.79

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers/ Key Demo:0.71

******Average For February: 2.288 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74



March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.69

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74 (PCLive)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.61 (PCLive)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.58 (PC)

******Average For March: 2.136 million viewers: Key Demo: 0.67



April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.70 (PC)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.56 (PCLive)

April 20 Episode: 1.881 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.56 (PC Live)

April 27 Episode: 1.811 million viewers/ Key Demo. 0.56 (PC Live)

******Average For April: 1.9 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.62



May 4 Episode: 1.688 million viewers/ Key Demo. 0.44 (PC)

May 11 Episode: 1.922 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.57 (PC)

May 18 Episode: 1.75 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.51 (PC)

May 25 Episode: 1.73 million veiwers/ Key Demo .50 (PC)

******Average For May: 1.75 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.51





June 1 Episode: 1.70 million viewers/ Key Demo .51 (PC)

June 8 Episode: 1.73 million viewers/ Key Demo .52 (PC)

June 15 Episode: 1.91 million viewers/ Key Demo .53 (PC)

*****Average for June: 1.78 million viewers/ Key Demo .52

Monday Night Raw has ranked first key demo rankings 16 of a possible 24 times so far this year. That puts them being the number one in the rankings 70% of the time.

