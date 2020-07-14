WWE Raw was set at the Performance Center again this week and featured the ladies yet again in the main event. This show was the go-home show for Extreme Rules and Bayley and Sasha defender their tag titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane.



Also last night Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio continued their feud and he battled Kevin Owens. Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair both made their returns to the show and a match for next week was announced for Orton and Big Show.

The show last week once again drew under 2 million viewers and did not hit the 2 million mark at all for any hour last week. This week the show did 1.5 million average. This is a historic all time low rating.



8pm- 1.58

9pm- 1.59

10pm- 1.50