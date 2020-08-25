WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings & Viewership 8/24/20 (FT YouTube Views)

Monday Night Raw last night was both the fallout show of Summerslam, as well as, the go home show for WWE Payback this coming Sunday. The show featured the debut of Keith Lee who fought Randy Orton to a disqualification finish, which led to McIntyre getting taken out of the arena by ambulance.

The show also featured Retribution interrupting the main event with an attack on both Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The show also had the Hurt Business in Raw Underground as well as Lashley losing to Apollo in an arm wrestling match, Mickie James and Natalya feuding, and a lumberjack women's title match between Sasha Banks and Asuka.

The hourly breakdown:

8 pm: 2,140,000

9 pm: 2,045,000

10 pm: 1,900,000

The show ranked 5th, 7th and 9th in the key demo. The Republican National Convention dominated viewership last night and also the Lakers and Blazers game did a very good viewership number.

As of 3:45pm the top YouTube clips from Raw are:



1. Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton (826,000 views)

2. Keith Lee confronts Randy Orton (638,000 views)

3. Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy (572,000 views)

4. Aleister Black Lashes Out on KO Show (479,000 views)

5. Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (471,000 views)