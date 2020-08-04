WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings & Viewership 8/3/20

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw was headlined by a major announcement by Shane McMahon which was the introduction of Raw Underground. This segment would be an underground fight club of sorts that was presented by Shane. The show also saw the debut of 5 hooded members of a faction who terrorized the WWE all night messing with the show, potentially poisoning Montez Ford and lighting a generator on fire.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Also Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton continued their feud, Apollo won the new US title, Sasha Banks and Asuka's feud continued which featured Shayna Baszler and the Street Profits took on Andrade and Garza in two singles matches. The show averaged 1.7 million viewers.



Hour 1: 1.7

Hour 2: 1.8

Hour 3: 1.6

To see all of the viewership numbers for WWE Raw this year you can click here for a full tracker of those numbers.