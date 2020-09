Monday Night Raw last night featured the crowning of Randy Orton as the number one contender for Drew McIntyre at WWE's next PPV. The show also had Keith Lee defeat Dolph Ziggler, Rollins defeat Dominik and the return of Retribution to take out Street Profits, Zelina and Andrade.



The show averaged 1.9 million viewers with over 2 million viewers for the first hour of the show.