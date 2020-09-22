WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings & Viewership (9/21/20)

This week's Monday Night Raw was the go home show for Clash of Champions this Sunday on the WWE Network. The main story of the show revolved around the Hurt Business and Retribution, as well as, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. Also on the show Retribution members were revealed with names that caused a great stir on social media, Zelina became #1 contender as did Andrade and Garza. Also on the show Braun Strowman defeated Dabba-Kato on Raw Underground. You can see the viewership numbers for Raw below:



Raw averaged 1.66m viewers on Monday Night.

8 PM: 1.746 million/0.51

9 PM: 1.692 million/0.50

10 PM: 1.565 million/0.48