WWE Monday Night RAW Recap 1.10.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW continued to build towards the Royal Rumble.

We saw new RAW Team Champions crowned, more entrants declared for the rumble plus a new challenger emerged for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. 

Here is the full recap of tonight's show:

The show kicked off with WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar and Challenger Bobby Lashley had a war of words. Who knew Brock was a Comedian?

Alpha Academy defeated RKBro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions

Apollo Crews and Dirty Dawgs defeated United States Champion Damian Priest and Street Profits

The match was made official between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 

Seth Rollins defeated Big E

Heros die but villains live forever:

Omos defeated a local talent:

Edge hosted The Cutting Edge with special guest Beth Phoenix 

AJ Styles vs Austin Theory ended in No DQ thanks to interference from NXT Superstar Grayson Waller but at least Theory got himself a selfie with The Phenomenal One:

Therapy with Alexa Bliss:

Doudrop defeated Bianca BelAir and Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to Royal Rumble and challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title: 

We also saw United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles and Big E announce their entries into the Men’s Royal Rumble.

WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE

WWE News

WWE News

WWE News

WWE Monday Night RAW

