WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (2/22/21)

The only 2 time grand slam champion in the WWE opened up the show boasting about his title victory over an exhausted and hurt Drew McIntyre. Miz is the WWE Champion and he made sure we all knew it as well as his friend John Morrison who accompanied him. He was interrupted by the man who he owes his victory to though in the form of Bobby Lashley as well as Lashley's manager MVP. Last night at Elimination Chamber Lashley brutalized McIntyre after McIntyre went through an Elimination Chamber Match and it led to the Miz cashing in his MITB contract. MVP and Lashley wanted to get their reward immediately and it was the first shot at the WWE Championship. Miz tried to weasel out of it saying Lashley's match will come. Lashley then gave Miz an hour to come to his senses and give Lashley his match.

Riddle the new United States Champion (I'm so happy) was then shown talking to the Lucha House Party as they congratulated him and said how he has a match next against John Morrison. Riddle then rode away on a scooter. Riddle is my hero he also named the eagle on the United States title Travis. Good it needed a name Riddle is already the greatest United States Champion! YEA I said it and I am never taking it back sorry John Cena.

Riddle's first title defense then began against Morrison one of the two men he beat last night to take the United States Championship. Morrison was going for Starship Pain to finish the champion but Riddle rose up grabbed Morrison from the top rope and delivered the Bro Derek! Riddle then got the pin and the win, long live the Super King of Bros the Bro that runs the show.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest were shown together and R-Truth was in the corner with a referee but Priest saw him. Truth then went over and said he just wanted an autograph from Bug Bunny, yes he confused Bad Bunny with Bugs Bunny. Priest did not like the name mix-up and caused Truth to flee without his baby the 24/7 Championship. Miz was then shown talking to Adam Pearce trying to get out of facing Lashley but Pearce did not help the champion. Also a vignette of Rhea Ripley was shown announcing she is coming to RAW soon!

T-Bar and Mace of Retribution then faced off against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day. Retribution seemingly had the win when they used a tag team move on Kingston but Ali ordered them to do the move again. This game time for Woods to recover which led to him dodging T-Bar who went over the ropes and Kingston capitalized and won. Ali then yelled at Retribution saying he carries them and that they keep failing him...

Lashley then went to the ring to find out the response of The Miz. The Miz entered the ring still in a suit. He then asked for more time asking for a week. Lashley was not happy but he was just listening and that is when Braun Strowman came out! Strowman said he deserved a WWE Championship and Pearce tried to say he could not interrupt and things started to break down between all parties almost leading to a brawl then Shane McMahon entered the scene. Things then led to McMahon booking a match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley later in the night and if Lashley won it would just be him vs Miz next week while if Strowman won he would be added to next week's title match and Miz's expression changed one from happiness to fear.

The RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business then faced Lucha House Party in a tornado tag match. Hurt Business dominated for most of the match and ended up with the win. Everything is looking up for the Hurt Business after a few weeks where it looked like a split was coming.

Damian Priest joined by his friend and the 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny then faced Angel Garza in singles action yet again. It was closer than last time but Priest still won once again and what cost Garza was when he antagonized Bad Bunny which led to him being distracted so Garza caused a distraction that lost himself the match. Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Drew Gulak then went out to take the 24/7 Championship but Priest and Bunny repelled them.

Orton then addressed Alexa Bliss and specifically how she cost him the gauntlet match last week with her distraction that got him counted out. The promo king then gave another great promo and brought up lighting The Fiend on fire. He then said The Fiend is not coming back. During he coughed and I thought it was natural. The segment ended with him coughing out blood and stumbling over. Looks like Bliss hexed him. Did she have Cora Jade's number and ask her for help?

Charlotte Flair and Asuka then faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a non-title match. Also I want to complain about how Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks got a title match yesterday for the tag belts when Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as well as Naomi and Lana both earned tag team title matches first. Back to the match it was decent and ended with Baszler and Jax winning and after Charlotte looked angry and just left her partner in rage. I don't know why Charlotte is mad at Asuka, Asuka got pinned but it happened because Flair booted her in the face on accident. Looking like we will be getting Flair vs Asuka 10,000.

RAW continued with a singles match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus. Both men competed in the grueling Elimination Chamber WWE Championship Match and now it was time for one to regain momentum. It was a great match but ended with Sheamus beating Hardy in a solid match.

Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair were then shown arguing backstage. Ric said he never said he was the father of Lacey's child even though he did last week when she announced her pregnancy. Charlotte talked about Ric trashing the name and falling for the same type of blonde. It was a heated family argument between father and daughter. It ended with Charlotte saying she loved her father but that was after saying it was time for him to go home she just said it in a more respectful way this time. Will he turn to another Woman star or will he actually leave her alone?

Women's tag team action then continued when the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Naomi and Lana faced off against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Naomi and Lana won the match and commentary acknowledged that they did win a match to get a future title match so only time will tell when that match happens and if it will happen before or after Jax and Baszler face Kai and Gonzalez or at the same time.

AJ Styles then battled Ricochet next and with Omos looming in the corner of Styles the odds were against Ricochet. This match started at 10:40 leaving little time for the main event between Strowman and Lashley. Styles won the match of course and after the match Omos then lifted Ricochet up high and slammed him down adding more humiliation to the defeat of Ricochet.

A battle of giants occurred next and it was hard hitting but Lashley ended up with the win keeping Strowman out of the WWE Championship match next week. Lashley then put Strowman in the Hurt Lock to punish him for interfering in his business. Miz tried to sneak attack Lashley but was easily stopped by Lashley. Will Lashley finally capture the WWE Championship next week or will there be some shenanigans?

