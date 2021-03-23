WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (3/22/21)

A rematch opened up the show between the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Sheamus who battled last week. Sheamus is reeling off a loss to Drew McIntyre Sunday night at Fastlane. It was another hard hitting affair but Lashley did not just have MVP in his corner but the other two Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. I guess now that they are no longer the champions they will be more involved in Lashley's title reign. Lashley got the win then The Hurt Business attacked Sheamus to add insult to injury then McIntyre came out and fought them off. MVP tried to keep Lashley away telling him to wait for WrestleMania since the two have a title match then and Lashley almost did not listen but MVP successfully calmed him down.

After a brief encounter where MVP scolded Benjamin and Alexander for being handled by McIntyre match action resumed with a match where the RAW Women's Champion Asuka battled Peyton Royce. Royce had a fantastic promo on RAW Talk a couple weeks ago where she called out Asuka and she got her shot. Asuka won the match by submission then Rhea Ripley came out in her debut and challenged Asuka for the title at WrestleMania!

McIntyre then asked for a match against Alexander and Benjamin where if he won they would be banned from ringside at WrestleMania when he takes on Lashley.

Miz and Morrison then came out for Miz TV and talked smack about Bad Bunny. They then debuted a sneak peak at their diss track music video "Hey Hey Hop Hop" making fun of Bad Bunny which will debut next week on RAW. The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania. The Miz then battled Jeff Hardy to give Bad Bunny a preview of what to expect if Bunny accepts, these are The Miz's words.

Miz battled Hardy and Hardy convinced him to be a man and send Morrison backstage and fight him on his own and The Miz complied. Miz then defeated Hardy and after Bunny got his receipt from the attack last week and hit The Miz with a guitar. Bad Bunny then accepted the challenge from The Miz.

AJ Styles and Omos then entered the ring to talk themselves up and confirmed they would defeat The New Day for the titles at WrestleMania. The New Day then entered the scene and had a promo battle with them. This then led to a singles match between AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston. The two had a solid battle where Woods and Omos both played a role and it ended with Kingston hitting the SOS and getting the pin.

Sheamus was then shown walking backstage and got interviewed and he answered why he fought Lashley a day after his brutal battle with McIntyre then he answered what he thought of McIntyre coming to his aid tonight. Riddle the United States Champion then rode his scooter around and kept asking questions to Sheamus about Ireland and Scotland like has he seen the Loch Ness Monster or caught a Leprechaun. Sheamus then took the scooter and feigned interest in it asking Riddle questions about it then as Riddle talked he attacked Riddle with the scooter! The nerve on that man!

McIntyre then took on Alexander and Benjamin of The Hurt Business in a handicap and McIntyre won getting them banned from ringside for the WrestleMania match. MVP then scolded the pair about all the mistakes they made that night. Lashley then tore into them and said if they can't take him out he will find someone who can then went to the locker room and said to everyone if anyone can take out McIntyre before WrestleMania they can earn a WWE Championship opportunity.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions then battled Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. The champions won with help from Reginald and Naomi and Lana joined the commentary team to watch. Naomi and Lana then called out the champions for a rematch.

Shane McMahon was then shown with Elias and Jaxson Ryker and announced a rematch with Braun Strowman for Elias since Strowman annihilated Elias at Fastlane when Elias replaced an "injured" McMahon. Shane and Elias then performed a duet about Strowman and how stupid he is. Strowman then entered an pissed off and he then took out his rage on Elias. Strowman obliterated Elias then after Shane who was on crutches hit Strowman with a crutch but it did nothing then Shane ran and ran perfectly fine. Strowman then pointed out how the injury was fake and threw down the official WrestleMania challenge and said it could be any stipulation Strowman wanted.

Randy Orton then entered the ring with a big black bag in tow and said all the drama between him Alexa Bliss and The Fiend would end that night! Seems like he is asking for too much. Bliss then entered and used her jack in the box and it summoned The Fiend. The bag had gasoline which Orton used to pour on The Fiend but he did not attack before hand instead The Fiend let him pour it on him. Orton then went to light The Fiend on fire but instead landed an RKO! Bliss then entered the ring and had a stare down with Orton. The Fiend then got up and delivered the Mandible Claw which Orton resisted well for a while but could not escape and it lead to The Fiend delivering the Sister Abigail. Flames then erupted around the ring and Bliss and The Fiend boasted.