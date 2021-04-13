WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (4/12/21)

WrestleMania weekend ended and having fans for the event was great but now it is time the first RAW after Mania.The show started with the Almighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley entering the arena earlier in the day and getting a champions welcome. An old enemy Riddle then rode his scooter over to him an challenged him to a match on RAW and Lashley declined at first then accepted.

Back to real time Lashley entered the ring for said match against Riddle and Lashley brutally attacked Riddle before the match began. Riddle showed his toughness but could do very little to the champion sadly, (I'm a huge Riddle stan). Lashley got the win showing his dominance yet again.

Rhea Ripley was then approached about her RAW Women's Championship win over Asuka last night as well as the rematch that happened later in this episode.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were then shown in the ring and they were going to have a tag match but against who. The Lights went out and the music played and it was the Viking Raiders! The team has been out of action for a while because of an injury to Ivar but he is back and the dominant team is ready to go for gold yet again!

Seven months of no Ivar and no Viking Raiders was sad and now they are back and look just as good. The versatile and innovative big man team gave us a show in a great match. I love seeing Erik throw Ivar into their enemies! The Viking Raiders got the win in their return match! WAR! WAR! WAR!

Asuka was then asked how she would approach her WrestleMania rematch and her promo was a lot better and that rematch happened next or that was the commentators said. When we returned instead Charlotte Flair went to the ring and she is heel yet again as she complained about not being on the WrestleMania card and talked about all the things that happened to her this year. She even pointed out how she is not sorry for taking opportunities away from new talent which is a criticism fans make online about her all the time. It was a solid promo from the returning queen.

The RAW Women's Championship rematch then began between Ripley and Asuka. It was a great back and forth match but it did not get a real finish. Flair then returned and attacked both women ending the match in disqualification.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were then watching Mandy Rose slip during her WrestleMania night one entrance and Baszler then left. Rose then came up and talked for a bit and attacked Jax and Dana Brooke helped attack the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Alexa Bliss was then shown at her playground and explained her turn on The Fiend. She said she no longer need the darkness (referring to the Fiend) and then introduced a doll of her cute The Fiend sidekick version of Alexa with the overalls and black leather dress thing.

Miz TV then began and Maryse the wife of The Miz joined John Morrison and The Miz. The trio hyped up Miz and Maryse then The Miz talked about his and Morrison's Mania match with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. He talked about how he is a star maker and how without him Bad Bunny would not have had such a great performance. Priest then came out and accused them of trying to safe face by praising a man who beat him who before the match Miz and Morrison said did not belong. Miz then challenged Priest and so did Morrison and the two argued who would fight him. Maryse then reminded them they both could and a handicap match then began. There seems to be tension between The Miz and Morrison now and a split could be happening very soon.

The match then began and Priest threw both men around with ease throughout. Miz and Morrison had to dress in formal clothes. Priest almost pinned The Miz to win but Maryse pulled him out. Somehow The Miz was only in his underwear with his pants around his ankles but one the match with a dirty pin with his legs on the ropes. This feud is not over yet.

Jax and Baszler then acknowledged the attack from earlier in the night and it was announced they would face Brooke and Rose next to get revenge. The match then began. The match ended with Rose and Brooke being counted out when they just left because Rose was banged up and they got Jax very angry when they caused Jax to slip off the apron in ironic fashion.

MVP then went to the ring to rave about Lashley's title defense against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. McIntyre eventually interrupted and wanted a rematch. Braun Strowman then interrupted and thought he deserved a title match more and then Randy Orton came out and thought the same. Adam Pearce then entered and announced the main event of this episode would be a triple threat and the winner would face Lashley for the WWE Championship at Backlash next month.

Elias with Jaxson Ryker then tried to sing a song commending Shane McMahon's efforts at WrestleMania in the match the two had. The New Day then interrupted trash talk was exchanged and a match began. The New Day prevailed in the match.

Firefly Funhouse then returned and it has been a while. The characters in the Funhouse were happy Bliss was no longer with them and Bray Wyatt said he was fine the disloyal Bliss was gone but did not let any of the Funhouse crew speak badly about Bliss. The segment was short and Wyatt did not address much of anything.

The triple threat between Orton, McIntyre, and Strowman then happened to close the show. It was a back and forth quick match that ended with Orton almost getting the win then McIntyre swooping in and getting the pin on Orton. MVP then came out and as McIntyre looked at him T-Bar and Mace came from behind and attacked McIntyre! Did MVP hire them or are they members of The Hurt Business now, or did they just attack and MVP not behind it? We will have to wait for next week to find out.