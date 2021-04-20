WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (4/19/21)

Drew McIntyre opened up the show this week and talked about the events of last week. How he won the triple threat to get another title opportunity and how he was attacked by Mace and T-Bar after. MVP then came out an denied being the on behind the attack and said he and Lashley are not affiliated with T-Bar and Mace. T-Bar and Mace then attacked McIntyre again left and were asked if they are working with Lashley and MVP and they did not answer the question.

The Viking Raider yet again faced Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The bad luck of Alexander and Benjamin continued and the two lost the match. Raiders are undefeated in their return.

McIntyre asks Adam Pearce to book a match where he would face both T-Bar and Mace. Pearce pleaded for McIntyre not to face both alone but McIntyre was not having it he wanted both to himself. Randy Orton was then being interviewed about how things with The Fiend were over then Riddle interrupted. He jabbered on as usual and asked Orton to form a tag team with him, RKBro. Orton said nothing and just left. A bit later he asked Pearce for a match against Riddle because he saw the interaction as Riddle disrespecting him and he did not actually know Riddle's name and just called him the guy with the blonde hair and scooter.

Charlotte Flair's actions of last week were then shown and she had another promo and it seems like she is trying to create a new nickname, The Opportunity, yeaaaa no thanks Charlotte. Asuka who she would face later in the night then came out an interrupted. Rhea Ripley did to and said Asuka would be Charlotte. Charlotte took offense and Asuka tried to speak and Charlotte kept telling her to shut up and let her talk until Asuka errupted spoke and called Charlotte a bitch. Then Asuka left the ring and Ripley the RAW Women's Champion laughed at Charlotte.

Riddle then faced Randy Orton in singles action and this was the highlight of RAW. It was a great match that was very physical and Riddle even pulled off an impressive triangle choke against the ropes as a fluid counter. This match had plenty of great spots and ended with Riddle countering the RKO and surprise rolling up Orton for the win. Sheamus was then seen with Pearce and Pearce tried to pressure Sheamus into bringing back weekly United States Championship open challenges. Sheamus the champion was not having it but agreed to have a non-title match later in the night.

The WWE Women's Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler then faced Naomi and Lana in tag team action. Shortly after the start Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke came out and they provoked Nia Jax who then left ringside and went after them they fled and as she was halfway up the ramp Baszler was pinned and the champions lost the non-title match.

Miz Tv then began and Maryse and The Miz talked and were eventually interrupted by Damian Priest. Maryse offered for her husband The Miz to wrestle Priest later in the night and Priest got what he wanted. He took a sip of the champagne they had said it was terrible then Maryse threw a drink in his face and Miz and Maryse left the ring.

The New Day Members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods then were heading to the ring for a match between Kingston and Elias when they ran into their friend Riddle. They talked Riddle asked what was in the huge instrument case Woods had and they clowned around for a bit. What was in the case was a guitar that Woods played to interrupt an Elias performance and to try to throw off Elias during the match. Elias did not get caught by the antics of The New Day and was able to beat Kingston.

Alexa Bliss was then shown on her swing set at her playground along with her doll Lily. She talked more about Lily saying Lily was with her since her childhood and told her to do things. Lily told Bliss to split from The Fiend and now is telling her that Lily hates all of the RAW Women's division just like she hated The Fiend.

Rose and Brooke were then interviewed quickly about their actions saying they are not the bullies but Jax and Baszler are. Jax then came after them but they escaped. Baszler then called out Jax and threatened her to get herself together or else. Angel Garza then came up and asked why Jax was with Reginald and left. Jax like me was confused by the Garza interaction. Jax was flustered by all that happened in that short segment.

McIntyre then got his match against T-Bar and Mace and shortly into the match the two disregarded rules and attacked him together leading to a dq. Braun Strowman then came out and saved McIntyre. A tag match then ensued and Strowman and McIntyre demasked the two men and attacked them both leading to a dq and the two demasked men left and celebrated winning by dq, it was weird.

Priest then got his hands on The Miz in their match. Maryse unlike last week was not able to help her husband cheat his way to victory. Priest got the win as the IT couple left in shame.

Sheamus then called out the locker room and Humbert Carrillo answered. Before the bell rang Sheamus attacked and savagely beat down Carrillo. Sheamus sent a message to the locker room that anyone who wants the title will have to receive his brutality and will not get a fair fight.

The main event match between Asuka and Flair then began. It was back and forth and ended when Flair was rolled up by Asuka after a little side tussle between Flair and Ripley who watched the match by ringside. Flair was furious and took out her rage on the referee. Other refs came in to stop it and they did at first then she resumed her attack on the ref to end the show.