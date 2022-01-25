WWE Monday Night RAW Recap: The IT Couple Met A Couple Of GRIT Party Crashers 1.24.22

Tonight was the final spot for the red brand on the road to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

We had us a weigh-in for the MEGA fight between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and challenger Bobby Lashley, an Academic Challenge between RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy and RKBro and so much more.

Here is the full results and recap:

The WWE Championship Weigh-In kicked off the show. While Bobby Lashley came dressed for the occasion Brock came dressed in full Cowboy. The weigh-in continued as planned but the Cowboy still had a joke or two up his sleeve.

Here are the official weigh-ins:

The Challenger Bobby Lashley:

WWE Champion Cowboy Brock Lesnar:

Bianca BelAir defeated Queen Zelina via K.O.D.

Kevin Owens wins via DQ and Damian Priest keeps the gold

We then heard from Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke and Liv Morgan as they look to outlast 29 other women to win the rumble

We then heard from Carmella, Tamina and Nikki ASH about their chances in this Saturday’s Women’s Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke and Liv Morgan picked up the win via Submission

Chad announced that their would be a TRIADE (which means three) of events that RKBro must pass to earn their rematch. Tonight arrogance came back to bite Alpha Academy in tonight’s spelling bee.

Randy Orton defeated Chad Gable via RKO

Alexa Bliss told the story of when she met Lily at the age of six.

VEER is STILL coming:

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory via Phenomenal Forearm

Becky and Doudrop go from a war of words to an ACTUAL war:

The Mysterios defeated The Street Profits via pinfall

Time to celebrate Maryse’s birthday:

How it started:

How it’s going:

