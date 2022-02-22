WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Main Event Spoilers 2.21.22

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was taped before Monday Night RAW last which emanated from The University of South Carolina Columbia.

The show continued to build towards WrestleMania 38 as we are just six weeks away. We also saw the scheduled RAW Tag Team Title match turn into a triple threat, a new champion was crowned plus two returns.

Main Event Spoilers:

Veer defeated Apollo Crews

Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina

Monday Night RAW:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship on Saturday March 5 at Madison Square Garden

RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy defeated The Street Profits

Finn Bálor and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The Miz’s tag partner for WrestleMania is

Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H.

United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Shelton Benjamin

Finn Bálor challenged Priest for the United States Championship

AND NEW!!!

Bianca BelAir defeated Doudrop

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made return and issued a WrestleMania Challenge

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated RKBro

A triple threat match for the RAW Tag Team Titles in two weeks time

