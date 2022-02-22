Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Main Event Spoilers 2.21.22

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was taped before Monday Night RAW last which emanated from The University of South Carolina Columbia. 

The show continued to build towards WrestleMania 38 as we are just six weeks away. We also saw the scheduled RAW Tag Team Title match turn into a triple threat, a new champion was crowned plus two returns.

Main Event Spoilers:

Veer defeated Apollo Crews 

Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina 

Monday Night RAW: 

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship on Saturday March 5 at Madison Square Garden

RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy defeated The Street Profits 

Finn Bálor and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode 

The Miz’s tag partner for WrestleMania is 

Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H.

United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Shelton Benjamin 

Finn Bálor challenged Priest for the United States Championship 

AND NEW!!!

Bianca BelAir defeated Doudrop 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made return and issued a WrestleMania Challenge 

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated RKBro

A triple threat match for the RAW Tag Team Titles in two weeks time 

