WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.16.23
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The road to Royal Rumble continued to heat up as more superstars announced their entry into their respective rumbles plus The Judgement Day took on Alpha Academy.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Bloodline kicked off the show
They got Mondays and Fridays on lockdown
Was Domink Mysterio coined a new nickname?
If you come for The Enforcer you best not miss
The Usos reminded Dominik who backs their historic started on
This is the better matchup
Chaos between Champions and Challengers
Solo Sikoa defeated Mustafa Ali
The Prizefighter got a piece of revenge against The Bloodline
Cody Rhodes will make his return one week from Saturday
The Street Profits defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Does this describe Bayley to a T?
Bayley got goaded into a massive rematch against The Man
Omos defeated Elias
The Judgement Day defeated Alpha Academy
It all goes down next week
Mia Yim defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky
The current field for the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair challenged Alexa Bliss to a rematch at Royal Rumble
Uncle Howdy
It is official
Bronson Reed defeated Akira Tozawa
Next week on the 30 year celebration of RAW
Bobby Lashley defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and Finn Bálor