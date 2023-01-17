WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.16.23

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The road to Royal Rumble continued to heat up as more superstars announced their entry into their respective rumbles plus The Judgement Day took on Alpha Academy.

Make sure to checkout the WNW 2023 Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Bloodline kicked off the show

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They got Mondays and Fridays on lockdown

Was Domink Mysterio coined a new nickname?

If you come for The Enforcer you best not miss

The Usos reminded Dominik who backs their historic started on

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is the better matchup

Chaos between Champions and Challengers

1 Gallery 1 Images

Solo Sikoa defeated Mustafa Ali

The Prizefighter got a piece of revenge against The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes will make his return one week from Saturday

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Street Profits defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Does this describe Bayley to a T?

Bayley got goaded into a massive rematch against The Man

1 Gallery 1 Images

Omos defeated Elias

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Judgement Day defeated Alpha Academy

It all goes down next week

1 Gallery 1 Images

Mia Yim defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky

The current field for the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair challenged Alexa Bliss to a rematch at Royal Rumble

Uncle Howdy

It is official

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bronson Reed defeated Akira Tozawa

Next week on the 30 year celebration of RAW

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and Finn Bálor



