WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.16.23

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

The road to Royal Rumble continued to heat up as more superstars announced their entry into their respective rumbles plus The Judgement Day took on Alpha Academy.

Make sure to checkout the WNW 2023 Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker. 

Here are the full results and recap:

The Bloodline kicked off the show

They got Mondays and Fridays on lockdown

Was Domink Mysterio coined a new nickname?

If you come for The Enforcer you best not miss

The Usos reminded Dominik who backs their historic started on 

This is the better matchup

Chaos between Champions and Challengers 

Solo Sikoa defeated Mustafa Ali

The Prizefighter got a piece of revenge against The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes will make his return one week from Saturday 

The Street Profits defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin 

Does this describe Bayley to a T?

Bayley got goaded into a massive rematch against The Man

Omos defeated Elias 

The Judgement Day defeated Alpha Academy 

It all goes down next week 

Mia Yim defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky 

The current field for the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble 

Bianca Belair challenged Alexa Bliss to a rematch at Royal Rumble 

Uncle Howdy 

It is official 

Bronson Reed defeated Akira Tozawa 

Next week on the 30 year celebration of RAW 

Bobby Lashley defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and Finn Bálor 


