WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.9.23
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The road to Royal Rumble heated up for the red brand plus what was next for United States Champion Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss?
Here are the full results and recap:
The Prizefighter kicked off RAW
Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin
The Bloodline may have gotten the jump on Owens but at the end of it all The Prizefighter stood tall
Bayley defeated Mia Yim
Johnny Gargano May be injured but I spy with my little eye a wild Nikki Cross
Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae
Could we see the reformation of The Hurt Business in the near future?
Solo Sikoa defeated Dolph Ziggler
Tag Team Turmoil:
The Judgement Day defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
The Judgement Day defeated Alpha Academy
The Judgement Day defeated The Streets Profits and won Tag Team Turmoil