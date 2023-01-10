Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.9.23

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The road to Royal Rumble heated up for the red brand plus what was next for United States Champion Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss?

Here are the full results and recap:

The Prizefighter kicked off RAW

The Modern Day Wrestling Gods

KO just gave us the meme of 2023 and it’s only January 

Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin 

The Bloodline may have gotten the jump on Owens but at the end of it all The Prizefighter stood tall

Meet the new face of evil 

Uncle Howdy on RAW?!?

Bayley defeated Mia Yim 

Johnny Gargano May be injured but I spy with my little eye a wild Nikki Cross

The champ is here 

The Visionary isn’t amused 

The All Mighty has entered the chat 

Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae 

Could we see the reformation of The Hurt Business in the near future?

Chapter 2 

The Colossal 

Solo Sikoa defeated Dolph Ziggler

Gangsta Dom

Don’t mess with Prison Dom

Tag Team Turmoil: 

The Judgement Day defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Judgement Day defeated Alpha Academy 

The Judgement Day defeated The Streets Profits and won Tag Team Turmoil 






