WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.9.23

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The road to Royal Rumble heated up for the red brand plus what was next for United States Champion Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss?

Here are the full results and recap:

The Prizefighter kicked off RAW

The Modern Day Wrestling Gods

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

KO just gave us the meme of 2023 and it’s only January

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kevin Owens defeated Baron Corbin

The Bloodline may have gotten the jump on Owens but at the end of it all The Prizefighter stood tall

Meet the new face of evil

Uncle Howdy on RAW?!?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bayley defeated Mia Yim

Johnny Gargano May be injured but I spy with my little eye a wild Nikki Cross

The champ is here

The Visionary isn’t amused

The All Mighty has entered the chat

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae

Could we see the reformation of The Hurt Business in the near future?

Chapter 2

The Colossal

1 Gallery 1 Images

Solo Sikoa defeated Dolph Ziggler

Gangsta Dom

Don’t mess with Prison Dom

Tag Team Turmoil:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Judgement Day defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Judgement Day defeated Alpha Academy

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Judgement Day defeated The Streets Profits and won Tag Team Turmoil



















