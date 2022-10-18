Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.17.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Beast Brock Lensar and Bobby Lashley came to blows, The Untied States Championship was on the line and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Say his name and he will appear 

Bobby Lashley destroyed the Mayor of Suplex City

The O. C. defeated Alpha Academy 

New match announced for Crown Jewel 

AJ looking for the Slammy of one liner of the year 

Remove the glasses and Seth Rollins goes mute 

Who could it be?

What happened to The Miz?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir and Candice LeRae 

Roxanne Perez meet your poison 

Welcome back to Monday Night RAW Mr. Baron Corbin

Mr. Baron Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler 

The Miz has miraculously recovered 

The WWE Universe got to see a new side of Bray Wyatt last week 

Looks like The Good Brothers are headed to the moon tomorrow night 

The Beast vs The All Mighty 

Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles 

What was Johnny Gargano talking about?

The Miz was one step ahead of Dexter Lumis 

Guess who’s back?

The long awaited concert had been postponed 

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Matt Riddle to retain the United States Championship 

Looks like Seth has a new problem 

