WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.17.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Beast Brock Lensar and Bobby Lashley came to blows, The Untied States Championship was on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Say his name and he will appear
Bobby Lashley destroyed the Mayor of Suplex City
The O. C. defeated Alpha Academy
New match announced for Crown Jewel
AJ looking for the Slammy of one liner of the year
Remove the glasses and Seth Rollins goes mute
Who could it be?
What happened to The Miz?
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir and Candice LeRae
Roxanne Perez meet your poison
Welcome back to Monday Night RAW Mr. Baron Corbin
Mr. Baron Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler
The Miz has miraculously recovered
The WWE Universe got to see a new side of Bray Wyatt last week
Looks like The Good Brothers are headed to the moon tomorrow night
The Beast vs The All Mighty
Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles
What was Johnny Gargano talking about?
The Miz was one step ahead of Dexter Lumis
Guess who’s back?
The long awaited concert had been postponed
Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Matt Riddle to retain the United States Championship
Looks like Seth has a new problem