WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.17.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Beast Brock Lensar and Bobby Lashley came to blows, The Untied States Championship was on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Say his name and he will appear

Bobby Lashley destroyed the Mayor of Suplex City

The O. C. defeated Alpha Academy

New match announced for Crown Jewel

AJ looking for the Slammy of one liner of the year

Remove the glasses and Seth Rollins goes mute

Who could it be?

What happened to The Miz?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir and Candice LeRae

Roxanne Perez meet your poison

Welcome back to Monday Night RAW Mr. Baron Corbin

Mr. Baron Corbin defeated Dolph Ziggler

The Miz has miraculously recovered

The WWE Universe got to see a new side of Bray Wyatt last week

Looks like The Good Brothers are headed to the moon tomorrow night

The Beast vs The All Mighty

Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles

What was Johnny Gargano talking about?

The Miz was one step ahead of Dexter Lumis

Guess who’s back?

The long awaited concert had been postponed

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Matt Riddle to retain the United States Championship

Looks like Seth has a new problem