WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.24.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW endeared from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The road to Crown Jewel continued to heat up as RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir went one on one against Bayley in an Extreme Rules rematch, Karl Anderson took on Finn Bálor and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The Judgement Day kicked off RAW

Mami knows best 

Fact or Fiction

Finn Bálor defeated Karl Anderson 

What’s up WWE Universe???

A new tag team forming?

R-Truth defeated The Miz 

It’s all about the numbers 

Name this rocking duo

Mr. MITB Austin Theory defeated Mustafa Ali

Looks like the United States Champion has a big problem 

Johnny Jokesalot 

Omos defeated four enchantment talents in 4 on 1 Handicap Match

Elias defeated Chad Gable 

Could this be the start of The Rocker Bros?

Cheap shot from the WWE Hall of Famer

Baron Corbin defeated Johnny Gargano

Gargano wants answers next week

The Beast is back next week

Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir 

Look who’s back and unhinged

