WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.24.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW endeared from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The road to Crown Jewel continued to heat up as RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir went one on one against Bayley in an Extreme Rules rematch, Karl Anderson took on Finn Bálor and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Judgement Day kicked off RAW
Mami knows best
Fact or Fiction
Finn Bálor defeated Karl Anderson
What’s up WWE Universe???
A new tag team forming?
R-Truth defeated The Miz
It’s all about the numbers
Name this rocking duo
Mr. MITB Austin Theory defeated Mustafa Ali
Looks like the United States Champion has a big problem
Johnny Jokesalot
Omos defeated four enchantment talents in 4 on 1 Handicap Match
Elias defeated Chad Gable
Could this be the start of The Rocker Bros?
Cheap shot from the WWE Hall of Famer
Baron Corbin defeated Johnny Gargano
Gargano wants answers next week
The Beast is back next week
Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir
Look who’s back and unhinged