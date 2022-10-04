WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.3.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. This was the go home show for Extreme Rules which featured a contract signing, Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins went face to face and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Finn looks to make the Hall of Famer Edge utter these two words on Saturday

Dominik has a new bloodline now

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio

The Judgement Day may have gotten the win but weren’t done with Styles just yet

Jey wasn’t in a joking mood

The Street Profits stood up to The Bloodline

This is gonna be a slobberknocker

1 Gallery 1 Images

United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Mustfa Ali

Rollins hasn’t forgot about Bobby

Welcome to the Fight Pit

Seth “Menace” Rollins

Daniel Cormier ain’t playing no games when it comes to the Fight Pit

Will Dexter crash Maryse’s birthday party next week?

1 Gallery 1 Images

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai defeated Candice LeRae

Dexter’s calling card

Master Gable with the receipts

1 Gallery 1 Images

Otis defeated Johnny Gargano

Braun Strowman defeated Chad Gable

Bobby is looking to get what’s left of Rollins next week

1 Gallery 1 Images

Damage CTRL showed why they are in control

1 Gallery 1 Images

Solo Sikoa defeated Angelo Dawkins

Edge is tooling up for a war

I just got two words for ya

This is looking to be the best season premiere of all season premieres

1 Gallery 1 Images

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky defeated Alexa Bliss

Damage CTRL stands tall