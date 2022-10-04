WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.3.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. This was the go home show for Extreme Rules which featured a contract signing, Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins went face to face and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Finn looks to make the Hall of Famer Edge utter these two words on Saturday
Dominik has a new bloodline now
The Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio
The Judgement Day may have gotten the win but weren’t done with Styles just yet
Jey wasn’t in a joking mood
The Street Profits stood up to The Bloodline
This is gonna be a slobberknocker
United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Mustfa Ali
Rollins hasn’t forgot about Bobby
Welcome to the Fight Pit
Seth “Menace” Rollins
Daniel Cormier ain’t playing no games when it comes to the Fight Pit
Will Dexter crash Maryse’s birthday party next week?
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai defeated Candice LeRae
Dexter’s calling card
Master Gable with the receipts
Otis defeated Johnny Gargano
Braun Strowman defeated Chad Gable
Bobby is looking to get what’s left of Rollins next week
Damage CTRL showed why they are in control
Solo Sikoa defeated Angelo Dawkins
Edge is tooling up for a war
I just got two words for ya
This is looking to be the best season premiere of all season premieres
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky defeated Alexa Bliss
Damage CTRL stands tall