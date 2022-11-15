WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 11.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The United States Championship was on the line, The Miz issued an apology to Dexter Lumis and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Drip God kicked off RAW

The WWE Universe told Rollins how they felt about him

Way to kick Austin Theory while he is down

Bobby Lashley defeated Mustafa Ali

What say you Finn?

Mia Yim defeated Tamina

Mind games

Mia Yim with Damage CTRL???

Chad Gable defeated Matt Riddle

Welcome to his neighborhood

Everything is on the line for Dexter in two weeks time

Who is the true “Gold Standard?”

Dominik Mysterio defeated Shelton Benjamin

What does the now former Mr. Money in the Bank have to say?

Austin Theory explained his reasonings for his failed cash-in

Do you agree with Dolph Ziggler?

Iyo Sky defeated Dana Brooke

Mia Yim picked a side for the upcoming war

Beginner’s luck

The match ended in No Contest

Team Damage CTRL is now complete

Baron Corbin defeated Akria Tozawa

Styles. Bálor. Survivor Series.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Finn Bálor to retain the United States Championship

Theory had one thing on his mind