WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 11.14.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The United States Championship was on the line, The Miz issued an apology to Dexter Lumis and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Drip God kicked off RAW
The WWE Universe told Rollins how they felt about him
Way to kick Austin Theory while he is down
Bobby Lashley defeated Mustafa Ali
What say you Finn?
Mia Yim defeated Tamina
Mind games
Mia Yim with Damage CTRL???
Chad Gable defeated Matt Riddle
Welcome to his neighborhood
Everything is on the line for Dexter in two weeks time
Who is the true “Gold Standard?”
Dominik Mysterio defeated Shelton Benjamin
What does the now former Mr. Money in the Bank have to say?
Austin Theory explained his reasonings for his failed cash-in
Do you agree with Dolph Ziggler?
Iyo Sky defeated Dana Brooke
Mia Yim picked a side for the upcoming war
Beginner’s luck
The match ended in No Contest
Team Damage CTRL is now complete
Baron Corbin defeated Akria Tozawa
Styles. Bálor. Survivor Series.
Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Finn Bálor to retain the United States Championship
Theory had one thing on his mind