Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 11.28.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 11.28.22

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames, the return of The Street Profits, Mia Yim took on Rhea Ripley and more. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Looks like The Bloodline was feeling ucey

The Man of the people 

3 on 1 no problem for The Man 

13755115-2A57-4A8B-B896-89F330D429F2
1
Gallery
1 Images

The match needed in no contest

10E35122-1CC1-49D8-BE0F-B06DC760A0ED
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Judgement Day defeated The O.C.

The Bloodline is here 

Hug me brotha!

Who’s side you on tomorrow night?

Candice LeRae set to make her return later tonight

734928D7-B84F-4DCA-B5D9-B2A9BE8EEF6F
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy 

The disrespect continued for the new United States Champion Austin Theory

That word is a trigger for Theory 

It is still official 

FB7F8338-267E-47EE-8BC9-E980DC82AE24
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz to earn a WWE Contract

Johnny Gargano put a stop The Miz and returned the money

D1CE430E-4B25-4C75-969C-7C4F4AE9D607
1
Gallery
1 Images

Candice LeRae defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai

Alexa Bliss seemed distracted by something 

57D41E22-AA3F-4329-8923-40DE3F5D13AF
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kevin Owens defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

Related Articles

57D41E22-AA3F-4329-8923-40DE3F5D13AF
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 11.28.22

97DF893E-453A-44AB-8810-E4E252FEA816
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Survivor Series WarGames Fallout 11.28.22

5BA7A364-159C-4F7B-A81F-48520E016C1A
WWE

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results and Recap 11.26.22

CD1C2647-25DD-4011-8476-D19C920D4752
WWE

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Preview 11.26.22

960828F5-93FC-4FBF-B277-D18616852786
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.22.22

039B103B-996A-4ADC-818D-FFB020CD96D5
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview 11.22.22

71E0EC57-5AE1-48AC-BF67-22C38C0BB8DE
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 11.18.22

E07B69C0-EC7D-4E60-967A-7A5A4D25109D
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The SmackDown World Cup Continues 11.18.22