WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 11.28.22

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames, the return of The Street Profits, Mia Yim took on Rhea Ripley and more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Looks like The Bloodline was feeling ucey

The Man of the people

3 on 1 no problem for The Man

The match needed in no contest

The Judgement Day defeated The O.C.

The Bloodline is here

Hug me brotha!

Who’s side you on tomorrow night?

Candice LeRae set to make her return later tonight

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

The disrespect continued for the new United States Champion Austin Theory

That word is a trigger for Theory

It is still official

Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz to earn a WWE Contract

Johnny Gargano put a stop The Miz and returned the money

Candice LeRae defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai

Alexa Bliss seemed distracted by something

Kevin Owens defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso