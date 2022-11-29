WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 11.28.22
Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames, the return of The Street Profits, Mia Yim took on Rhea Ripley and more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Looks like The Bloodline was feeling ucey
The Man of the people
3 on 1 no problem for The Man
The match needed in no contest
The Judgement Day defeated The O.C.
The Bloodline is here
Hug me brotha!
Who’s side you on tomorrow night?
Candice LeRae set to make her return later tonight
The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
The disrespect continued for the new United States Champion Austin Theory
That word is a trigger for Theory
It is still official
Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz to earn a WWE Contract
Johnny Gargano put a stop The Miz and returned the money
Candice LeRae defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai
Alexa Bliss seemed distracted by something
Kevin Owens defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso